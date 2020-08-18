Independent report indicates CT DPH was not properly prepared to deal with COVID-19 in long term care facilities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Acting Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford announced Tuesday that the state has received an interim report on COVID-19 in Connecticut’s long-term care facilities from Mathematica Policy Research.

The report finds the Department of Public Health had insufficient emergency response plans for long term care facilities. Mathematica’s findings indicate that six of nine positions in the Office of Public Health Preparedness were vacant, hindering that agency’s response.

The report also found the state was reactive, not proactive in its response, including waiting for national guidance to be issued before ordering all nursing home personnel to wear masks. A lack of availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing was an issue as well.

In the report, Mathematica makes several recommendations aimed at preparing the state and long term care industry for a potential second wave and for reducing future infections in long term care facilities.

The recommendations are based on interviews and analysis of data from CT and other comparison states.

Mathematica was retained to conduct a review of the preparation and response to COVID-19 in Connecticut nursing homes and assisted living facilities after Governor Lamont ordered the independent, third-party review on June 8.

The interim report as part of this review was delivered to the Department of Public Health on August 15 and Mathematica’s final report is due September 30.