Indiana toddler on inflatable duck rescued

(WTNH) — Caught on camera, a water rescue out in Indiana.

A woman had two kids on an inflatable duck. One fell off and she grabbed them, but the other still on the duck drifted out of her reach, farther and farther from shore.

Other beachgoers leapt into action and a man on a paddleboard raced toward the toddler. That’s when the duck flipped over. Eventually a motorboat came to the rescue.

Officials say this is not the first time this has happened. There have been multiple incidents with inflatable swans in the ocean that have floated away from the shore.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.