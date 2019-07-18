1  of  3
Breaking News
Tractor trailer fire closes part of Interstate 84 east in Newtown Tractor trailer crashes tree into Meriden home Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Indiana toddler on inflatable duck rescued

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Caught on camera, a water rescue out in Indiana.

A woman had two kids on an inflatable duck. One fell off and she grabbed them, but the other still on the duck drifted out of her reach, farther and farther from shore.

Other beachgoers leapt into action and a man on a paddleboard raced toward the toddler. That’s when the duck flipped over. Eventually a motorboat came to the rescue.

Officials say this is not the first time this has happened. There have been multiple incidents with inflatable swans in the ocean that have floated away from the shore.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss