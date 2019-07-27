Infant twins found dead after father accidentally leaves them in car while at work: Police

(ABC News) — Charges are pending against the father of infant twins after the pair was discovered dead inside a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon, New York City police say.

Authorities have released no information on the cause of the infants’ deaths, but police are investigating whether they died from heat exposure.

Investigators said the father told them that he accidentally left the twins, a boy and a girl approximately 11-months-old, in their rear-facing car seats in his car Friday morning on his way to work at a nearby Veteran’s Administration Medical Center around 8:00 a.m,

Twin infants were found dead in a hot car in New York City, July 26, 2019, according to police.

Police said that he told them that he went back into his car in the afternoon and started to drive away. He drove for two blocks before discovering the children in the back seat “foaming at the mouth” and called 911.

The father, who has not been identified by police, told authorities that he discovered the pair at around 4 p.m.(MORE: After record high number of hot car deaths, here’s a guide to keep kids safe)

NYPD officials said the father was taken into custody late Friday.

The car, a Honda four-door, was parked in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

“This is a horrific situation,” one police official briefed on the situation told ABC News, describing the father as 37-years-old.

