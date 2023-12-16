WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle in a single-car motor vehicle accident in Windsor.

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m., Troop H Troopers responded to Rt 20 Eastbound in Windsor for reports of a car collision.

State police said a 2004 Honda Accord EX was traveling in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a light pole on the right shoulder.

According to officials, the vehicle came to an uncontrolled stop in the grass median. There were two occupants in the vehicle, and one of them sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased is identified as 32-year-old Yashiramarie Santiago of Windsor who was in the passenger seat. State police shared that Santiago was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

The driver, a 27-year-old male, sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information or footage of this fatal crash should contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098.