 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Inmate in CT prison found strangled with COVID-19 mask

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A 32-year-old prison inmate in Connecticut has been found strangled with a mask issued to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.  

Daniel Ocasio, of Windsor, died Wednesday morning after being discovered sitting on a bunk in his cell at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center with a ligature fashioned from the mask around his neck, the Department of Correction said.

Ocasio had entered the prison on August 5 and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a charge of third-degree burglary.  An autopsy has been ordered to determine if his death was a suicide, homicide or accidental. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London's BoE set to meet today to discuss city's public school reopening plan

News /

Mosquito trapped in Stonington tests positive for EEE

News /

Mystic Aquarium celebrates Shark Week with exhibits, virtual events

News /

Restored Mayflower replica returning to Plymouth

News /

New London Police believe two men shot in large group outing were intended targets of violence

News /

Drive-thru Relay for Life held at Dodd Stadium

News /
More New London

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss