Inmate in CT prison found strangled with COVID-19 mask

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A 32-year-old prison inmate in Connecticut has been found strangled with a mask issued to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Daniel Ocasio, of Windsor, died Wednesday morning after being discovered sitting on a bunk in his cell at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center with a ligature fashioned from the mask around his neck, the Department of Correction said.

Ocasio had entered the prison on August 5 and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on a charge of third-degree burglary. An autopsy has been ordered to determine if his death was a suicide, homicide or accidental.