(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and the State Department of Correction are being sued. At least five inmates are seeing $500,000 in damages after catching COVID-19 during the Omicron surge over the winter.

The inmates are all housed at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield.

They say they caught COVID because the warden and staff weren’t taking proper precautions.

News 8 reached out to the governor’s office who says they have no comment on the lawsuit.