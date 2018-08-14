Inside Connecticut’s ‘Hack-Proof’ Voting Technology

(WTNH) — Tuesday, September 10 is Connecticut’s Primary Election Day when thousands of Connecticut residents in 23 cities and towns will go to assigned polling places across the state to place their vote for town and city offices such as Mayor, Town Council, Board of Education and more.

News 8’s Vanessa Wojtusiak interviewed Connecticut’s Secretary of State, Denise Merrill, during a Facebook Live Q&A. The Secretary of State’s responsibilities include being the keeper of public records and documents as well as supervising local, state and federal-level elections within the state to learn more about how the voting process works.

The Connecticut Primary Elections are “closed elections” which means voters can only vote if they are registered with either the Republican or Democratic party. Those voting can also only vote for candidates in their registered party. Connecticut statutes leave it up to the parties to determine if the primaries are open or closed.

1. Upon arrival to a polling place, a form of identification must be presented. Secretary of State Merrill informed us that it does not need to be a photo ID. Acceptable forms are also letters or any document showcasing a place of residence or address on it.

2. The voter is then given a sheet of paper designated Republican or Democrat within a folder, also depending on the specific party that the town is holding elections for.

3. When the folder is received, the voter goes to a desk area – a private desk space – to fill in bubble choices using a felt-tip pen on the piece of paper. All columns do not need to be completed. Selected candidates for the positions available will only be counted. Voters can leave columns blank if desired.

4. Once the form has been completed, the voter then places the sheet into a scanner which reads the selections and stores the results within the machine itself. This machine is not tied to the internet, which prevents hackers from accessing election data.

5. After the polling locations close at 8 p.m., poll workers print out each scanner’s results and physically deliver them to town and city hall to be completely tallied from all polling locations across a town or a city in Connecticut.

6. All of the votes are then manually tallied by a team who then inputs them into a computer system and uploads them directly into Connecticut’s online reporting system.

Following the 2000 Election, Congress passed the Help America Vote Act in 2002. This act both required the removal of lever machines as well as provided funds to buy new voting machines. Scanning technology was not put into efect until a multi-town pilot in 2006 and not fully utilized until 2008.

Note that final results are not available until 2-weeks after the election as numbers do have to be cross-checked and finalized.

Stay tuned to News 8 for unofficial results as they become available after polls close, with complete analysis on key races by the Capitol Report team.

