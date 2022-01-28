Inspector General determines Bridgeport officer justified in Sept. 2020 shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released its findings regarding an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport in September of 2020.

On Sept. 16, 2020, State Police reported that a Bridgeport officer allegedly shot a man trying to stop him from stabbing another man. Around 1:15 a.m. that day, Officer Eliud Henry and Officer Sean Curran responded to Clinton Avenue for the report of a person stabbing a man with a knife.

According to police, 27-year-old Juan Villa wouldn’t respond to the officers’ directives to stop, so the officer used a non-lethal taser on Villa. However, Villa did not stop, so Officer Henry shot Villa one time.

Villa was brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

On Friday, the Office of the Inspector General’s investigation revealed that Officer Henry’s deadly use of force was justified under Connecticut law. No further action will be taken on this matter.