12-year-old boy in Australia drives himself and family dog to safety during fast-moving bush fire

AUSTRALIA (WTNH) — A 12-year-old boy in Australia saved himself and his dog from a fast-moving bush fire by driving away from the danger.

Lucas Storrock was home alone when the fire started raging on his family’s wheat farm.

His father and older brother were out fighting fires not far from home when they found out the fire was approaching the house.

They went to rescue Lucas, but he was already gone. He had driven himself and the family dog to safety.

Lucas Storrock (center), father, Ivan (left), and older brother (right)

Storrock family dog

Lucas’s father, Ivan, said the ordeal was “Very emotional. Yes. Yeah. It was just one really big, really. There was a few tears for sure.”

Volunteer firefighters and police found Lucas, all impressed that the 12-year-old was so handy with a manual transmission.