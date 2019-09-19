1,200 GM workers in Canada to be laid off due to strike in U.S.

Breaking News
(WTNH) — About 1,200 General Motors workers in Canada will be temporarily laid off because of a strike by fellow employees in the U.S.

The company says the strike is affecting one line at a plant in Ontario that builds pickup trucks. According to a statement, the issue is the supply of parts from the U.S.

The strike in the U.S is focused on pay and benefits, and the way GM uses temporary workers.

