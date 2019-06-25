4 people injured in Bahamas bus crash airlifted to Fort Lauderdale, reports say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people injured in a bus crash in the Bahamas have been transported to Fort Lauderdale to be treated.

A shore excursion bus with 32 guests from Carnival Ecstasy flipped over Monday morning Carnival Cruise Line officials said. The cruise, a five-day Bahamas excursion, left Jacksonville on Saturday.

According to NBC Miami, the crash victims were transported via a military C-130 helicopter. According to officials, the four patients had injuries too severe to be treated in the Bahamas. 26 of the guests were treated at a local clinic in the Bahamas and have been cleared to return to the ship, cruise officials said.

Authorities says three of the four patients sustained serious injuries, ranging from fractures of the arms and legs to internal injuries and possible paralysis. All of the patients were conscious and transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale according to NBC Miami.

