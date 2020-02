INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (WTNH) — An American astronaut is back on Earth Thursday, ending her record-setting flight in space.

Christina Koch landed Thursday morning in Kazakhstan.

She spent 328 days in space, breaking the record for the longest single space flight by a woman. The old record was 288 days.

During her flight, Koch took part in the first all-female space walk. This was her first trip to the International Space Station.