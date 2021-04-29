Americares delivering supplies, medical equipment to help fight COVID crisis in India

(WTNH) — Stamford-based Americares is helping fight the COVID crisis in India.

The organization is speeding up deliveries of PPE and critically needed medical equipment to health facilities throughout India. The nation set a record earlier this week, surpassing 350,000 COVID infections in 24 hours.

And, the health care system is on the brink of collapse. Hospitals are overflowing and there is a shortage of oxygen.

Americares relief workers based in Mumbai are now coordinating deliveries of ventilators to COVID treatments centers.