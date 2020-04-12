Andrea Bocelli performs live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

MILAN, Italy (KRON) – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed live from the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday.
Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bocelli was accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, and sang songs which send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”
The “Music For Hope” concert was streamed worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page Easter Sunday. If you missed it live, you can watch it again at the same link.
Italy has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
