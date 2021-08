NORWALK, CONN. (WTNH)-- Norwalk officers arrested a Yonkers, New York man for being involved in large fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area at 2:30 pm on Thursday, August 26.

After a long investigation, police found the suspect, Orlando Jimenez, with 4.4 pounds of pure fentanyl and large sums of money. The total street value in Jimenez's possession was approximately $80,000. Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division had help from the New York and Connecticut Field Divisions of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Danbury Police Department Narcotics Unit.