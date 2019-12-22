Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft returns to Earth after failed attempt to reach International Space Station

International

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

International Space Station (WTNH) — Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft lifted off from Florida Friday. It was supposed to reach the International Space Station, but it never got there.

The Starliner returned to Earth Sunday morning in New Mexico.

Officials say they believe the issue was with a clock on the spacecraft.

That issue meant the spacecraft couldn’t fire its rockets at the right time to reach the ISS.

“It was an automation issue. If there were astronauts on board, they would have been able to take over the sequence and probably not make the errors that were made.”

– Mike Massimino, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Columbia University

Connecticut-based Collins Aerospace designed life support technology on the Starliner.

No astronauts have been launched into space from the U.S. since 2011.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss