Brazil envoy to U.S. praises warning, aid despite travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brazil’s top diplomat to the United States says his administration appreciates being previously warned about the travel ban that came into force on Wednesday, adding he approves the “gifts” the South American country received from the White House.

Nestor Forster said in an interview with The Associated Press that the 1,000 ventilators and the $7 million donated by the administration of President Donald Trump will impact the nation hit hardest by the coronavirus in Latin America.

Brazil has already counted more than 24,000 deaths by COVID-19 and almost 400,000 confirmed cases.