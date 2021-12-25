Burned bodies found in Myanmar, Save the Children staff members missing

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two staff members from the Connecticut-based humanitarian organization Save the Children are missing following a military attack in Myanmar.

An attack in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar killed at least 38 people, including women and children, Save the Children said in a press release on Saturday. Two of the staff members who were traveling home for the holiday after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community are currently missing.

Officials confirmed that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out as the military reportedly forced people from the cars and arrested others. Some people were killed and had their bodies burned, the statement reads.

“Save the Children condemns this attack as a breach of International Humanitarian Law,” Chief Executive Inger Ashing said in a release. “We are horrified of the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar. Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against our aid workers cannot be tolerated.”

Save the Children has been working in Myanmar since 1995, though due to the nature of the incident, the organization has temporarily suspended operations in Kayah Chin, as well as parts of Magway and Kayin.

The organization noted that they will remain committed to helping the most vulnerable children in Myanmar, “especially during this time of conflict and crisis.”