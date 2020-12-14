Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Coronavirus
Opioid Crisis
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
LIVE: Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
¿Qué Pasa? 29 de Diciembre de 2020: Titulares populares de la mañana
Video
Fate of Trump’s $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
‘Help! He’s got a gun!’ Women fend off would-be robber in Walmart parking lot
Video
UK hospitals struggle; tougher rules eyed to fight variant
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Video Game News
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Hartford Athletic
Hartford Athletic Live
High School
New England Patriots
NY Giants
UConn Huskies
NBA
MLB
NHL
Masters Report
Top Stories
Practice time will be in short supply in NBA this season
Top Stories
Big Ten grind highlights marquee matchups of ranked teams
AP Interview: Owner confronts Israeli team’s racist past
Curious calls by Sean Payton, Jon Gruden highlight Week 16
NFL has pulled off improbable task playing in a pandemic
CT Style
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
CT Department of Public Health offering flu shots
Video
Top Stories
United Way of Greater New Haven: Responding to homelessness and COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Christmas gift ideas from OMV/Kelley’s Pace
Video
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care shares new virtual PCP health plan
Video
Kidde shares top kitchen safety tips for the holiday season
Video
Bishop’s Orchards offers unique gift baskets and curbside pickup to get you ready for the holidays
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
International
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:16 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:16 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Trending Stories
30 retailers that struggled, shrunk or closed for good in 2020
Today’s Forecast
Federal stimulus package gives relief to many in the state, but will it be enough?
Video
2 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Route 44 in Coventry
Video
Silver Alert: Pair of young North Haven brothers missing since Dec. 26
Video
Don't Miss
Emmy-winning anchor Dennis House to join News 8 team, host new political show
Video
NewsNation, WGN America coming to YouTube TV in January 2021
More Don't Miss