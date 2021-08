A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect again today--temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index ranging from 95° to 100°. We'll see plenty of sunshine through the morning with a few more clouds in the afternoon as a cold front crosses the state. The frontal boundary could spark some isolated thundershowers. We'll keep a few showers in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. It looks like Saturday afternoon is trending drier with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be dry as well with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s.

