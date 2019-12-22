Christmas in Space: astronauts celebrate holidays in International Space Station

International Space Station (WTNH) — Christmas came early for the crew on the International Space Station.

For the group spending the holiday in orbit this year, they’re having fun in their festive hats and stuffing their gravity-defying red stockings.

NASA sent them a care package and a special meal for the holidays of dehydrated smoked salmon, hot apple cider and hot cocoa, but as much as they tried, they could not get away from one Christmas staple.

“We had to come all the way to space to get away from fruit cake,” one astronaut said, “but it didn’t work; we got some anyway.”

The four crew members are part of a six-member team doing research up there.