Coast Guard seizes tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Florida

Apr 18, 2019

(WTNH) - A huge drug bust for the Coast Guard.

They seized tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Florida on Thursday.

They say they found 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,600 pounds of cocaine.

That's about $62 million worth off drugs.

The coast guard says the drugs were found with smugglers off the coast of Mexico, Central America and South America.

