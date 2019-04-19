Coast Guard seizes tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Florida
(WTNH) - A huge drug bust for the Coast Guard.
They seized tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Florida on Thursday.
They say they found 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,600 pounds of cocaine.
That's about $62 million worth off drugs.
The coast guard says the drugs were found with smugglers off the coast of Mexico, Central America and South America.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Fiat Chrysler recalls over 300K cars due to rollaway risk
- Storms batter South, kill 2 in Mississippi, 1 in Alabama
- Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
- Clearing the air on the origins of 420, the unofficial national marijuana holiday
- Homeowner finds naked stranger on his couch drinking juice
- It's now legal for your meat to have trace amounts of fecal matter, doctor's group says
- Adult only Easter egg hunt features big ticket prizes
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
If you thought last month felt a bit warmer than usual, that's because it was!Read More »
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
It's now legal for your meat to have trace amounts of fecal matter, doctor's group says
This product "may contain feces."Read More »
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: The Music Man, Mystic Egg Hunt & Science Saturday
Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities -...Read More »
-
Stores prepare Easter treats for busy Good Friday
Today is Good Friday, an important holiday for Christians and a busy day for...Read More »
-
Proposal for school in Fairfield for teens and adults with learning disabilities
The state appeals court has overturned Fairfield's rejection of a proposed...Read More »
-
Businesses in the same plazas as Stop & Shop also take hits from strike
As the Stop & Shop strike enters week two, there is collateral damage....Read More »
Video Center
-
At the Movies: 'La Llorona' and 'Breakthrough'
This weekend, meet La Llorona.Read More »
-
Friday Morning Digital Update
Police in Meriden are investigating a shooting that's left a man with serious injuries, and more for your Friday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Friday Weather Update
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »