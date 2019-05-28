Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado climber died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, his brother said Monday.
Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died Monday at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn't yet known, said his brother, Mark Kulish of Denver.
Related: Sherpa guide climbs Everest 24th time, outdoing own record
Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 29,035-foot (8,850-meter) peak last week, his brother said.
"He saw his last sunrise from the highest peak on Earth. At that instant, he became a member of the '7 Summit Club,' having scaled the highest peak on each continent," Mark Kulish said in a statement.
He described his brother as an attorney in his "day job" who was "an inveterate climber of peaks in Colorado, the West and the world over."
"He passed away doing what he loved, after returning to the next camp below the peak," Mark Kulish said.
About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah, who also had fulfilled his dream of climbing the highest mountains on each continent. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.
Most are believed to have suffered from altitude sickness, which is caused by low amounts of oxygen at high elevation and can cause headaches, vomiting, shortness of breath and mental confusion.
There are 41 teams with a total of 378 climbers permitted to scale Everest during the spring climbing season. An equal number of Nepalese guides are helping them get to the top.
Christopher Kulish also is survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.
More Stories
-
- Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
- Family helps reunite baby deer with its mother
- Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
- AMC theatres offers $4 summer movie deal
- TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
- Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi to headline Connecticut dinner
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Cloudy Tuesday with some showers for the afternoon
(WTNH) - A return to chilly and unsettled weather midday today and for the afternoon. Rain and thunder tonight with a front draped over the area. Some dry weather tomorrow before more showers head our way at night.Read More »
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Fire crews rescue dog in Old Saybrook
Firefighters are trained for all kinds of rescue, including situations like...Read More »
-
Durham Boy Scout troop to honor local fallen hero
Some local Boy Scouts from Durham are honoring a local family who lost their...Read More »
-
TSA permits FDA-approved cannabis for epilepsy on flights
The Transportation Security Administration now permits an FDA approved...Read More »
-
'Burnout' is now an official medical condition, World Health Organization says
Is work stressing you out? You may have an actual medical condition,...Read More »
-
Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
E-cigarettes aren't considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but...Read More »
Video Center
-
Tuesday Morning Digital Update
New Haven police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, and more for your Tuesday morning digital update.Read More »
-
Weather Tuesday
Midday WeatherRead More »
-
Rare albino panda caught on camera
For the first time ever, a rare albino panda has been caught on camera!Read More »