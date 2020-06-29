Communities around the world continue to spread love and hope amid pandemic

(WTNH) — Through this pandemic, News 8 has found uplifting stories all around our state. It’s comforting to know that this same resiliency and positivity are going on in other parts of the world as well. Here are some of those stories to brighten up your Monday.

Madrid City Hall lit up the skies with drones on Friday – a tribute to COVID-19 victims and for those who have been fighting the virus in Spain. 40 drones with multi-colored LED lights flew over the city creating different shapes including a heart, messages of hope and thank you as well as the flags of other countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The location of the performance was kept a secret ahead of time to help avoid large crowds.

Deputy Manuel Stone was nearly moved to tears after three women left him a note that read “We have paid for your meal as a thank you for your service to the community. The Lee County Alabama Deputy says he feels called to serve as a bridge – being both black and white and a police officer. He believes gestures like this can bring us closer together.

Dance Teacher Melissa Hoffman wanted to give her 500 students the chance to show off what they learned throughout the year. Instead of canceling this year’s recital, she broke it up in 18 half-hour mini shows spread out over the weekend. Safety measures included temperature checks, masks and disinfecting the stage between shows. It has been such a hit, Hoffman may consider making this permanent.