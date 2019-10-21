Czech spy agency says Russia built cyberattack network

PRAGUE (AP) — The head of the Czech counterintelligence service says a Russian spying network that his agency broke up last year was meant to be used for cyberattacks against the Czech Republic and its foreign allies.

Michal Koudelka first spoke about his agency’s actions against the network last year.

Speaking Monday at a security conference in the lower house of Parliament, Koudelka says his service, also known as BIS, cooperated with police’s organized crime unit to completely paralyze the network that was created by Russia’s spy service.

The investigation in the case has not been completed and Koudelka has not given any further details on it.

He has identified the Russian and Chinese spy services as the biggest threats to his country.