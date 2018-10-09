International

Demonstrators protest horse race ad on Sydney Opera House

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

(AP) - Thousands of angry demonstrators have gathered outside the Sydney Opera House to protest the use of its iconic roof to promote a horse race.

Racing authorities on Tuesday night projected 20 minutes of images of the draw for the starting positions for Saturday's The Everest horse race at Sydney's Royal Randwick Racecourse. Protesters yelled "Shame" and used lights to attempt to obscure the projected images.

The New South Wales state government triggered a public backlash last week when it overturned a decision by the Opera House's chief executive, Louise Herron, not to allow the World Heritage-listed building to be used to promote such a commercial event.

Since last Friday, more than 250,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Herron's decision to be upheld.

