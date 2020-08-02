Dept. of Agriculture has identified ‘mystery seeds’ from China

International

(WTNH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified the unsolicited seeds people across the country have apparently been receiving from China.

It says they are from fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and other common plants.

The USDA says anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities.

It says the FBI and the Dept. of Homeland Security are helping to determine if the seeds pose any risk.

