Did you see some snowflakes flying yesterday?? Some of the Hilltowns saw accumulating snow, like Staffordville, picking up 3" of fresh powder! No snow in the forecast today--we'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the low 40s. It will be breezy, so wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of a passing snow shower tomorrow morning. No accumulations expected. It's possible we could see more passing flurries or snow showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of next week will be quiet and dry with temperatures going from below average to seasonable.

Small Business Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. Chilly breeze, highs in the low 40s, wind chills in the 30s.