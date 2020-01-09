Experts warn cyberattack threat from Iran is high

IRAN (WTNH) — Tensions between the United States and Iran are worrying many about the possibility of a war, but experts said if Iran attacks this country, it won’t be in the traditional way.

“I think there might be a chance here where Iran might actually attack the United States or its allies or whoever it is using their cyber-weaponry, so to speak,” said Ibrahim Baggili, assistant dean of computer science at University of New Haven.

He said Iran has the technology and the training to pull off an attack that affects our infrastructure, electricity grids, even bank accounts.

“They’ve already demonstrated their ability to conduct those operations in the cyber realm,” Baggili said. “They’ve already attacked some financial institutions int he past, they’ve attacked dams in the past, in terms of critical infrastructure so do they actually possess the knowledge and power to do that, absolutely yes.”

But, another threat could be in the screens you look at every day.

“Social networks are where we’re going to see a lot of the operations happen at this stage,” Baggili warns, meaning hacked or fake social media accounts giving false or misleading information.

“I think the main thing is for individuals if I could stress this very strongly, be very careful about everything you see on the internet,” said Baggili. “Some of the messaging that you see might be targeted to change your mind or change your thoughts.”

While the threat from pro-Iranian hackers remains high, the U.S. has stopped attacks before.

“That’s not to say that if they attacked the U.S. that the U.S. won’t know how to handle the situation,” said Baggili, “because in the past the attacks that they have conducted, they have been somewhat sophisticated, but they’ve been able to be stopped quite rapidly.”