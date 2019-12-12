Family of baby girl who fell to her death out of a cruise ship window in Puerto Rico is suing cruise line

PUERTO RICO (WTNH) — The family of the 18-month-old who fell to her death from an 11th floor window on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico in July is now suing Royal Caribbean.

Related: Attorney: baby girl fell to her death from open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Chloe Weigand of South Bend, Indiana died when she fell more than 100 feet from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Her grandfather was holding her right before it happened.

Wednesday, it was reported that the family will be suing the cruise line. Chloe’s family saying her death is the cruise line’s fault because the window was left open.

“There is no reason for this ship to have walls of glass surrounding the 11th floor with portions that open. If that condition did not exist, Chloe would still be here.” – Kim Wiegand, mother to Chloe

“I sit here broken, and we all sit here broken, but our family is strong and we will stay strong together. We’ll stay strong together as Kim and Al resolve to see this through.” – Salvatore Anello, grandfather to Chloe

Puerto Rican officials have charged the grandfather with negligent homicide.