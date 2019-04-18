International

Father and daughters perform operation together in Belgium

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

(WTNH) - You've heard of take your daughter work day, but this story goes way beyond that.

A surgeon father and daughters perform operation together in Belgium recently performed an operation with the help of his two daughters.

Yves Ringoir and his oldest daughter are both urologists. His youngest daughter is an anesthesiologist. It was the first time the three worked together.

Related: DEA issues warning for powerful new drug carfentanil

His older daughter said she thought it was funny to all be at the operating table together and understand eachother with out even speaking.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center