(WTNH) - You've heard of take your daughter work day, but this story goes way beyond that.

A surgeon father and daughters perform operation together in Belgium recently performed an operation with the help of his two daughters.

Yves Ringoir and his oldest daughter are both urologists. His youngest daughter is an anesthesiologist. It was the first time the three worked together.

His older daughter said she thought it was funny to all be at the operating table together and understand eachother with out even speaking.