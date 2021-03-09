German police find 2 dead in house in southwestern town

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base. They asked local residents to stay indoors as they searched for the suspected perpetrator.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base.

Police told German news agency dpa that the 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were found dead on Tuesday morning, and that they weren’t married but were believed to have been a couple. Authorities didn’t specify how the victims were killed.

They said the suspect in the case is the woman’s 38-year-old son and they can’t rule out that he is armed. The search was extended to the neighboring town of Rodenbach, where people also were asked to stay home.