Germany arrests man in Berlin for allegedly planning attack

BERLIN (AP) — German special police forces arrested a Syrian man and raided his apartment in Berlin on Tuesday over suspicions he was planning an extremist attack.

The country’s federal prosecutor described the suspect as a “radical Islamist,” who was planning an attack in Germany to “kill and injure a maximum number of people.”

Authorities said the 26-year-old Syrian, whose name was not given, got information online on how to build bombs and talked about planning an attack in internet chats, the dpa news agency reported.

In January, the suspect allegedly started procuring material and chemicals, including acetone and hydrogen peroxide, to build an explosive device.

It was not clear when and where exactly the attack was going to happen.

The suspect was under surveillance for several months, after German authorities were tipped off by an “allied foreign intelligence service,” ARD television reported. He was arrested by GSG-9 police special forces in Berlin’s Schoeneberg district early in the morning.

Before his arrest, the suspect worked as a cleaner in a Berlin elementary school and at the city’s famous Bode museum, Berlin’s top security official Andreas Geisel told the local Tagesspiegel newspaper.

“We assume that there was a considerable danger,” Geisel said.

German authorities have foiled several attacks by Muslim extremists since a Tunisian man attacked a Berlin Christmas market nearly three years ago killing 12 people.

___

This story was earlier corrected to correct age of suspect from 37 to 26 based on new information from authorities.