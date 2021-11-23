GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan headed to space with Blue Origin

(WTNH) — Good Morning America (GMA) co-anchor Michael Strahan is headed to space. He’s part of the crew for Blue Origin’s next flight.

The Dec. 9 mission will be the new Shepard Rocket’s third human flight this year. Blue Origin invited Strahan to join the crew.

When asked what made him want to do it, Strahan explained on-air, “I wanted to go to space! I think being there at the first launch, it just really was mind-blowing. And innovators have been risk takers. You know, the Wright brothers…how would we live without a plane now? We don’t think about things like that, and I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative pioneers in aviation now, space travel.”

Laura Shepard Churchley and four others will also be on the flight. Laura is the eldest daughter of Astronaut Alan Shepard who was the first American ever to fly in space. The rocket is named after him.