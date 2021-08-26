Gov. Lamont and Senator Blumenthal react to the chaos in Afghanistan

On Twitter, Air Mobility Command clarified that the original count of 640 was based on the number of bus seats that were filled by Afghan citizens on buses departing the aircraft, but did not include any children sitting on the adults’ laps. (U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal said there were some warnings from the intelligence community. He says they sounded alarm bells telling Americans to stay away from the airport. Sadly – the troops could not leave.

We still do not know where the service members who were killed, hailed from. There is fear that some could be natives of Connecticut.

Meantime, there are reportedly 100-Connecticut residents trying to escape Afghanistan.

Blumenthal reacted with emotion, “My heart goes out to these families of heroes 11 marines and a sailor who were killed doing this absolutely heroic and important duty.”

Asked whether the United States will retaliate over the death of American soldiers Blumenthal said, “Whatever we do should be proportionate to the horror that these terrorists have inflicted upon our men and women in uniform.”

Governor Ned Lamont says there has been no request made of the state yet on the refugee front.

Lamont expressed his condolences for the lives lost, “They were doing everything they can to get Americans out maybe some of the afghans the ones who are the most supportive of what we are trying to do over there. And that’s a tragedy.”

August 31 is the deadline for troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. Asked if this is reasonable?

Senator Blumenthal said, “the terrorists should not dictate the timeline.” He will get a briefing tonight.