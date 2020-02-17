Group of law enforcement, civilians from CT, NJ climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for CT Special Olympics

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of law enforcement officers and civilians from Connecticut and New Jersey are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise money for the Special Olympics of Connecticut.

Mt. Kilimanjaro, or “Kili,” is the tallest peak in Africa and the tallest mountain in the world measuring from base to summit. It stands at 19,341 feet. Officers and civilians from both states will set the flag at the summit in honor of Special Olympic athletes.

The 12-person crew that left for Tanzania on Sunday include:

Team Cheshire : Lt. Mike Durkee and Officer Dave Maliar of the Cheshire Police Department,

: Lt. Mike Durkee and Officer Dave Maliar of the Cheshire Police Department, Team Guilford : Lt. Tim Bernier of the Guilford Police Department and Laurie Harder of Guilford,

: Lt. Tim Bernier of the Guilford Police Department and Laurie Harder of Guilford, Team Naugatuck : Detective Tom McGarvey of the Naugatuck Police Department,

: Detective Tom McGarvey of the Naugatuck Police Department, Team Putnam : Detective Donna Brown of the Putnam Police Department,

: Detective Donna Brown of the Putnam Police Department, Team Watertown : Deputy Chief Josh Bernegger and Lt. Tim Gavallas of the Watertown Police Department,

: Deputy Chief Josh Bernegger and Lt. Tim Gavallas of the Watertown Police Department, Team Wilton : Lt. Rob Kluk and Lt. Dave Hartman of the Wilton Police Department

: Lt. Rob Kluk and Lt. Dave Hartman of the Wilton Police Department Team New Jersey: Sgt. Ralph Fiasco Jr. and Sgt. Mandy Grey of New Jersey.

The crew has been preparing and fundraising for months leading up to this expedition.

Each team member has committed to raising a minimum of $10,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut.

The climb is organized by Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run, whose overall mission is to raise funds and awareness of the Special Olympics movement.

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 13,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports partners – their teammates without disabilities.

