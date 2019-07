Beer-maker Guinness is cutting down on how much plastic it uses.

The company is getting rid of plastic-ring packaging and will stop using shrink wrap for multi-packs.

It’s switching to 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable cardboard.

The sustainable beer packs are expected to appear this August in Ireland.

The new packaging will be introduced in Britain and other markets next summer.