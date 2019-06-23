Hard Rock Hotel in Dominican Republic to remove liquor dispensers from guest rooms

International

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars at its resort in Punta Cana.

The general manager of the resort says she hopes this will provide more tranquility for guests.

She also added, the decision was made independently and not as a result of the two tourist deaths that happened at the resort.

At least nine Americans have died during or after stays at Dominican Republic resorts over the past year, some which may have involved liquor.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss