Hard Rock Hotel in Dominican Republic to remove liquor dispensers from guest rooms

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is removing liquor dispensers from guest room minibars at its resort in Punta Cana.

The general manager of the resort says she hopes this will provide more tranquility for guests.

She also added, the decision was made independently and not as a result of the two tourist deaths that happened at the resort.

At least nine Americans have died during or after stays at Dominican Republic resorts over the past year, some which may have involved liquor.

