Live Now
WATCH LIVE: UConn provides coronavirus update to students, staff
Closings
There are currently 127 active closings. Click for more details.

Ibrahimović sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Italian Cup, quarterfinal soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the Milan San Siro Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Spada/Lapresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has set up a fundraiser to help Italian hospitals in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The target is 1 million euros. Ibrahimović has donated 100,000 euros to the fund. The site states that all the money raised will be “directly donated to Humanitas to help strengthen the intensive care and emergency units of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino’s hospitals.”

Italy has been the second hardest hit country with more than 31,500 cases of the virus and 2,503 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss