Ibrahimović sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has set up a fundraiser to help Italian hospitals in the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The target is 1 million euros. Ibrahimović has donated 100,000 euros to the fund. The site states that all the money raised will be “directly donated to Humanitas to help strengthen the intensive care and emergency units of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino’s hospitals.”

Italy has been the second hardest hit country with more than 31,500 cases of the virus and 2,503 deaths.