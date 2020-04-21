Kim Jong Un reportedly in grave danger after surgery; South Korea looking into reports

A United States official says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after a surgery, CNN reports.

The outlet said the source has direct knowledge of the matter.

Another U.S. official told CNN Monday that the concerns about the leader’s health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.

Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea, reports that he reportedly received a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12 and was recovering in Pyongyang.

According to the Associated Press, the South Korean government is now looking into reports that Kim is in fragile condition.

Officials from South Korea’s Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service couldn’t immediately confirm the reports citing an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger.”

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm the Daily NK report.

The 36-year-old reportedly missed the celebration of his grandfather’s, Kim Il Sung, birthday on April 15, which raised questions about his health.

Prior to the event, he was seen at a government meeting four days earlier.

CNN has reached out to the CIA, National Security Counsel and the State Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.