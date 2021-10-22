Kremlin wall ‘tooth’ broken by collapsing scaffolding

Workers talk as a dovetail-shaped tooth on top of the Kremlin wall was broken in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. One of the dovetail-shaped teeth decorating the Kremlin wall was broken by scaffolding that collapsed due to strong winds in Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Falling scaffolding broke off one of the “teeth” on the top of the Kremlin wall on Friday, prompting Russian authorities to seal off Red Square.

A gust of wind brought down the scaffolding, which was being used to repair a section of the Kremlin wall near Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin’s tomb on Red Square, breaking one of the 1,045 teeth, known as merlons, that have V-shaped notches in them.

Videos of the incident showed the scaffolding topping a long section of the Kremlin wall between the Spasskaya Tower and Lenin’s tomb raised by wind and thrown down the wall as crowds swarming Red Square watched in bewilderment.

The Federal Bodyguard Service, or FSO, a state security agency in charge of protecting top officials and securing the Kremlin and other government buildings and facilities, said nobody was hurt.

The authorities quickly closed Red Square and dispatched construction workers to collect the rubble.

The renovation works are part of an effort to repair the Kremlin wall that has been going on for several years.

The wall, featuring 20 ornate towers, was built by Italian architects in the late 15th century.