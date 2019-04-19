Large blue diamond discovery in Botswana

(WTNH) - Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so this diamond must be a best friend for life!

Dubbed the "Okavango Blue", A 20 and a half carat diamond was discovered in Botswana.

Officials say they believe its the largest blue diamond ever discovered in the country.

If you want it, be prepared to pay a hefty sum.

Back in 2016, a 24-carat blue diamond called the "cullinan dream" sold at auction for more than $25 million.

