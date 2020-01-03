DoD takes responsibility for airstike that killed Qassem Soleimani, says it will take necessary actions to protect U.S.

BAGHDAD, Iraq (ABC News) — Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed late Thursday in an airstrike that targeted a convoy near the airport in Baghdad.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also died in the airstrike, Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias, confirmed to ABC News.

“The proud commander of Islam, Haj Qassim Suleimani, was killed in the attack on American helicopters today after a long day of mourning,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

The Department of Defense took responsibility, saying the airstrike was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.

The following state was issued Thursday night:

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week. This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.

Trump tweeted an American flag after the strike. It went viral within seconds.

Connecticut leaders quickly criticized and questioned the decision.

Senator Chris Murphy reacted to the news on Twitter, saying: “Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Senator Richard Blumenthal also questioned the action’s consequences of a possible war.