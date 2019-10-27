Leader of ISIS believed to be dead, President Trump says

(WTNH/ABC) — Major news in the war on terror: President Trump announced early Sunday the death of the leader of ISIS.

The President said the world is not a much safer place. Trump made the announcement Sunday Morning: Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi – the leader of ISIS and one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists – is dead.

“He will never again harm another innocent man, woman, or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.” – President Donald Trump

U.S. Joint Special Operation forces carried out the raid late Saturday in Syria.

The President said Baghdadi and several of his companions were killed; no U.S. personnel were lost.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper praised U.S. Intelligence and Special Forces for the successful operation.

“If you’re a leader in ISIS, if you’re a leader in a terrorist group, we are going to come after you and we will hunt you relentlessly.” – Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Baghdadi’s reign began in 2014, his regime killing thousands.

Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham called his death ‘a game-changer’ in the war on terror.

“The best of America confronted the worst kind of mankind, and America won. “ – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina)

The raid drew praise from both parties, but also questions about the secrecy with which it was carried out.

While Senator Graham was alerted to the mission ahead of time, Democratic Congressional leaders were not informed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying, “The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance.”

The President said he notified Russia because U.S. forces were flying over Russian-controlled airspace in Syria, and he defended his decision not to inform members of congress.

“Washington is a leaking machine and I told my people ‘we will not notify them until our great people are out—not just in but out’.” – President Donald Trump

There has been reaction from several families of Baghdadi’s victims. All of them hoping this will hinder any resurgence of ISIS and calling for all captured ISIS fighters to be brought to justice.