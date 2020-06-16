Lifting up voices: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

(WTNH) — Monday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The theme this year: Lifting up voices.

The Lieutenant Governor and State agencies are trying to raise awareness about the topic. Each year, an estimated 5 million older adults are abused and neglected or exploited. Older Americans lose an estimated $2 billion every year due to financial abuse and/or exploitation.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “This abuse occurs in every demographic and can happen to anyone: a family member, a friend, a neighbor. It’s estimated only one in five of these crimes is discovered.”

State officials also highlighted the programs and systems in place to support older adults living in Connecticut.