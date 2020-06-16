 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Lifting up voices: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

International

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Monday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The theme this year: Lifting up voices.

The Lieutenant Governor and State agencies are trying to raise awareness about the topic. Each year, an estimated 5 million older adults are abused and neglected or exploited. Older Americans lose an estimated $2 billion every year due to financial abuse and/or exploitation.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “This abuse occurs in every demographic and can happen to anyone: a family member, a friend, a neighbor. It’s estimated only one in five of these crimes is discovered.”

State officials also highlighted the programs and systems in place to support older adults living in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss