Local Afghan families worried about the safety of their loved ones in Kabul following deadly explosions

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – As we watch what’s unfolding in Afghanistan, families in Connecticut are having trouble reaching their loved ones who were outside the airport.

A family in Waterbury owns an Afghan restaurant and had cousins at the airport when the bombs went off. Communication is difficult, and the images on TV are not helping.

“We just got a message from our family saying, ‘a lot of people die in the streets. There’s a lot of blood.’ We don’t know if it’s one of our family members there because every Afghan family is trying to get out of Afghanistan,” said Salah Uddin.

Communication is difficult and the stress level is high for an Afghan brother and sister living in Connecticut. They have family at the airport and they also have family members who are top-ranking military commanders that are running for their lives.

RELATED: Biden speaks after 12 US military members, multiple Afghans killed in suicide bombings outside Kabul airport

Lawmakers and the U.S. Military are doing what they can to get their families out. Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office says they are in touch with the family and are working with the state department.

“We need to keep our military in that vicinity of the airport, as long as possible, and enable American citizens to evacuate and our Afghan allies,” Blumenthal said.

There is one positive note. The family’s mother-in-law was in Afghanistan, but did get a flight out and has safely returned to Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Quinnipiac Public Safety Officers help rescue 16 baby turtles from the campus

News /

Waterbury school district getting ready for the first day of school and gives a behind the scenes look of how they're preparing

News /

PD: 14-year-old killed during shooting in New Haven on Wednesday night

News /

Waterbury Police pop-up event to boost trust in them and the COVID vaccine

News /

Anti-maskers shut down back-to-school roundtable with state leaders in Cheshire

News /

Propane leak prompts evacuation of Garden Street homes in Seymour

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss