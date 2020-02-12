Lone door led out as fire burned Indian factory of US denim

In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 photo, Indian laborers sit near burnt remains after a fire broke out at Nandan Denim, one of the largest denim suppliers in the world, in Ahmedabad, India. At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. Some of the U.S. and multinational companies listed on the website said they were not actually customers, and many issued statements that strongly condemned dangerous work sites. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Investigators say workers at a denim factory in western India had to climb a ladder to reach a door that was their only escape from a fire this past weekend.

Seven people died and families are still waiting to recover their bodies. The factory belonged to Nandan Denim, which is one of the world’s largest denim suppliers.

The company said it supplied leading U.S. and European retailers, although many firms contacted denied a business relationship. Police have arrested the factory owner, a manager and a fire safety officer.

Survivors say they were given impossible assignments in dangerous working conditions.