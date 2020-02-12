Lone door led out as fire burned Indian factory of US denim

NEW DELHI (AP) — Investigators say workers at a denim factory in western India had to climb a ladder to reach a door that was their only escape from a fire this past weekend.
Seven people died and families are still waiting to recover their bodies. The factory belonged to Nandan Denim, which is one of the world’s largest denim suppliers.
The company said it supplied leading U.S. and European retailers, although many firms contacted denied a business relationship. Police have arrested the factory owner, a manager and a fire safety officer.
Survivors say they were given impossible assignments in dangerous working conditions.