Madison teacher stuck in Peru with mother, niece now back home

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Madison teacher Katie de Chabert, who was stuck in Peru with her 77-year-old mother and niece, is back home.

De Chabert and her family arrived back home on Thursday.

The trio told News 8 last week they became stuck in Peru after officials decided to shut down the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They were given four hours to get to an airport and out of the country — which was impossible because of where they were located.

De Chabert said the United States government chartered a flight out for her and several other passengers.

She said she’s happy to be back home.

