NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day

International

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN/NEXSTAR) — If 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, NASA now predicts an asteroid will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

The agency said the asteroid is named “2018V-P-1.” Its diameter is around 6.5 feet, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November of 2018.

The object will come close to our atmosphere around November 2 but the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.

