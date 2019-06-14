Notre Dame to hold 1st mass since April blaze
(ABC News) - The Notre Dame Cathedral is opening its doors to worshipers on Saturday, marking the first time since a devastating fire tore through its halls in April.
The Archdiocese of Paris announced that a mass will be held "on a very small scale" on Saturday with a "restricted" number of people in a "side chapel," according to Agence France-Presse.
Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit will deliver the mass, which will be televised live, on June 15, the agency reported.
Related: Southington restoration company owner talks Notre Dame Cathedral recovery
The date signifies an anniversary of sorts for the cathedral: the consecration of the church's altar is normally celebrated annually on June 16.
On April 15, a blaze that took hours to extinguish tore through the 850-year-old building in the heart of France's capital.
The fire was ignited during an evening mass at the start of Holy Week, the busiest and most important period of the liturgical year.
Millions mourned the extent of the destruction in the landmark of Gothic architecture, but miraculously, much of the relics and structure of the cathedral survived, including its famous rose windows.
Related Content: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris' Notre Dame after fire
On the evening of the blaze, rescuers were intent on saving the relics inside — including what Catholics believe is the crown of thorns that Jesus wore during the Passion — as well as Notre Dame's great organ and its 8,000 pipes, along with the building itself.
Retired French Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin was chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron to lead the cathedral's restoration.
"Nothing is impossible to a French general," Georgelin told ABC News' David Muir in an exclusive interview, saying that he agrees with Macron that Notre Dame could reopen within five years. But, he said, "When there's a will, there's a way."
More Stories
-
- Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank
- 10-hour wait: Massive lines on first day of new Harry Potter ride
- Notre Dame to hold 1st mass since April blaze
- Ammo explodes as firefighters put out Woodbury condo fire
- Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, to reopen after rebuild
- Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details
- Sen. Blumenthal pushes "Duty To Report" act after Trump comments
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Sun and clouds for a breezy Friday
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helcopter Day, Athletics game & Branford Festival
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a...Read More »
-
Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank
Milford Animal Control is looking for donations to its Pet Food Bank.Read More »
-
Ammo explodes as firefighters put out Woodbury condo fire
An investigation is underway in Woodbury after rounds of ammunition went off...Read More »
-
Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, to reopen after rebuild
A popular park devastated by a tornado last year has reopened on Friday. The...Read More »
-
Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details
Friday marks exactly three weeks since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update- Friday morning
Headlines from WTNH.com.Read More »
-
Midday Weather
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helcopter Day, Athletics game & Branford Festival
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a soccer game, a music festival or Helicopter Day? Check out these eight ideas for fun activities!Read More »